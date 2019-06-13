Ex-Persepolis coach Denizli takes charge of Tractor Sazi

TEHRAN – Former Persepolis coach Mustafa Denizli has been appointed as new head coach of Iranian football club Tractor Sazi.

The 70-year-old coach will lead the Tabriz based football team in Iran Professional League (IPL) new season.

Denzili spent two seasons in two separate stints at Persepolis (2006-07 and 2011–12). He is Tractor Sazi’s second Turkish coach after Ertugrul Saglam who coached the Iranian team last year.

Denizli is the only coach in history to win Turkey’s Super League title with Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Besiktas.

Former Bursaspor coach Irfan Buz was also in the frame to succeed Belgian coach Georges Leekens.

Under tutelage of Leekens, the Iranian team failed to book a place in the 2020 AFC Champions League.