Rouhani, Putin hold talks on regional security

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met on Friday to discuss the volatile security situation in the Middle East region.

The top officials met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit hosted by Kyrgyzstan.

Rouhani and Putin attached great importance to continuation of Tehran-Moscow ties and also cooperation in line with establishing security in the region and fighting terrorism.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi, Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and Hesamoddin Ashna, a senior advisor to the president, also attended the meeting.

NA/PA