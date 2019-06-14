World’s most rapid Brucellosis test designed in Iran

TEHRAN- an Iranian knowledge-based company produced kits that can detect Brucellosis disease in the shortest time possible in the world, the managing director of the company has said.

According to World Health Organization, Brucellosis is a bacterial disease caused by various Brucella species, which mainly infect cattle, swine, goats, sheep and dogs. Humans generally acquire the disease through direct contact with infected animals, by eating or drinking contaminated animal products, or by inhaling airborne agents.

The company’s managing director Morteza Shoja-Ruz said the former diagnostic kits could detect the disease after 48 hours, but the new test kits designed in Zistgostaran Company can show the results after only 20 minutes, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

“This product is the first of its kind in the world and has no equivalent in terms of both the diagnostic techniques used and the time required to process the data,” said Shoja-Ruz.

“This new kit also gives more accurate results compared to similar products that were previously used.”

“This new diagnostic kit has now come on Iran’s market,” he added.

According to Shoja-Ruz, before this, older designs of Brucellosis test kits, both the Iranian and foreign versions, have been available in Iran’s market.

“Our aim for this new kit is to be largely exported, the first batch has already been sent to Azerbaijan and we intend to start exporting it to other neighboring countries, such as Iraq,” he said.

According to Shoja-Ruz, the firm has also designed a rapid kit for diagnosing Brucellosis in animals and have received the necessary permits to produce it.

