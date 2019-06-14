Books on child abuse prevention published in Persian

TEHRAN – Four books to teach young children how to resist uncomfortable touching have been published in Persian, Iranian publisher Nardeban announced on Thursday.

“It’s MY Body” by Lory Britain is one of the books. It discusses the different types of touching and offers advice on how to react to unwanted touching.

Another book is “Good Touch Bad Touch” by Teresa Connor, which is for parents and grandparents to use as a tool to talk to their child ages 3-10 about proper and improper touches.

The book also helps educate children to be aware of the things perpetrators do when grooming a child to be a victim of abuse. It doesn’t scare the child but educates them to be aware and what to do if they are approached or touched improperly.

“This book isn’t explicit in any way and leaves the door open for further discussion as the parents see fit,” Connor wrote in a preface to the book.

“It is my hope to prevent children from becoming a victim like I was and not have to go through the things I’ve had to deal with in life. I will be happy to save one child,” she added.

The other books are “Some Secrets Should Never Be Kept” by Jayneen Sanders and “Your Body Belongs to You” by Cornelia Maude Spelman.

“Some Secrets Should Never Be Kept” suitable for children aged 3 to 12 years is a beautifully illustrated children’s picture book that sensitively broaches the subject of keeping children safe from inappropriate touching.

This book is an invaluable tool for parents, caregivers, teachers and healthcare professionals to broach the subject of safe and unsafe touching in a non-threatening and age-appropriate way.

In simple, reassuring language, the author of “Your Body Belongs to You” explains that a child’s body is his or her own; that it is all right for kids to decline a friendly hug or kiss, even from someone they love; and that you can still be friends even if you don’t want a hug now.

Photo: A combination photo shows front covers of four books Nardeban published in Persian to teach young children how to resist uncomfortable touches.

