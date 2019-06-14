Turkmenistan to organize cultural festival in Tehran  

TEHRAN – Turkmenistan will organize a cultural festival in Tehran from June 16 to 18.

Turkmenistan Culture Minister Atagely Shamuradov is scheduled to attend an opening ceremony, which will be held at Vahdat Hall on Sunday, Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) announced on Thursday.

Groups of Turkmen dancers and musicians will give performances during the festival.

Exhibitions, which are scheduled to be organized at the Iranian Artists Forum, will showcase artworks by Turkmen artists.

In addition, Turkmen costumes and handicrafts will be on view at showcases at the forum.



“Ruhnama” (The Book of the Soul), a book written by Saparmurat Niyazov, the president of Turkmenistan from 1990 to 2006, will be introduced in a special meeting, which is to be organized at the National Library and Archives of Iran.

The forum will also host workshops and meetings which will be organized by a group of Turkmen and Iranian artists on Monday.

A lineup of movies by Turkmen filmmakers will also be screened during the festival, which will end with a roundtable on the Silk Road at the Sadi Hall of the Milad Tower.

Photo: Turkmen artists perform traditional dances at a gala in Beijing, June 23, 2018. (China Daily)

