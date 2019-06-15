Iran retain PVAO Men’s Championship title

TEHRAN - Iran claimed the title of the ParaVolley Asia Oceania Sitting Volleyball Championship with a straight-set (25-21, 25-7, 28-26) win over China at Huamark Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday.

Iran retained the men’s title, as Team Melli swept all their matches without dropping a single set.

Iran, having booked their spot to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after winning the 2018 World ParaVolley Sitting Volleyball World Championship title, gave way for China to claim the available spot as the next highest ranked team in the Asia Oceania zonal championship.

Iran defeated Cambodia, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Thailand, Japan and China (twice) in the competition.

Men’s Final Standing:

1. Iran

2. China

3. Kazakhstan

4. S. Korea

5. Cambodia

6. Thailand

7. Japan