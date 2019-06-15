15th Iran-Russia Joint Economic Committee meeting kicks off today

TEHRAN– The 15th Iran-Russia Joint Economic Committee meeting and the second Iran-North Caucasus trade conference are due to kick off today in Tehran and Isfahan respectively, IRNA reported.

As reported, Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak are going to co-chair the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Committee meeting.

The Iran-North Caucasus trade conference will also be attended by the Minister of North Caucasus Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergei Chebotarev and Reza Ardakanian.

The third Iran-Russia provincial cooperation working group will also be held, in which Ardakanian, Chebotarev, the deputy prime minister of the Russian Republic of Dagestan and eight regional ministers are going to attend.

During the three-day events, nine working groups and three specialized committees are scheduled to be held to explore cooperation in a variety of areas including industry, energy, transport, ICT, etc.

Establishing a freight line between Zhukovsky International Airport in Moscow and Isfahan International Airport, joint production of freight wagons, joint production of small-scale turbines, joint production of heavy vehicles, and exports of meat from North Caucasus region to Iran are some of the projects which are going to be discussed during the Joint Economic Committee meeting.

It is also agreed for the two countries’ businessmen and entrepreneurs to hold B2B talks on the sidelines of the upcoming event in order to explore avenues of mutual cooperation.

As part of the Russian Federation, the Northern Caucasus region is included in the North Caucasian and Southern Federal Districts and consists of Krasnodar Krai, Stavropol Krai, and the constituent republics.

EF/MA