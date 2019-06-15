TEHRAN - The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) seeks to cement sports tourism sector, setting up an initiative that is aimed to identify projects and innovations that can transform sports tourism sector in the near future.

The UN body has announced the launch of the 1st UNWTO Sports Tourism Start-up Competition in close in collaboration with Spain’s Barca Innovation Hub (BIHUB) and with the support of the Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC), according to a press release from the Organization.

“The 1st UNWTO Sports Tourism Start-up Competition, launched by UNWTO and BIHUB, with the support of QNTC, is looking for start-ups with disruptive ideas focused on solving real needs and addressing knowledge gaps in the growing sports tourism sector.”

Increasing demand from tourists and the growing influence of sports on destinations’ popularity have combined to make sports tourism one of the segments with the greatest potential for socioeconomic development opportunities, attracting growing levels of government interest, the report said.

In all, 20 start-ups will be shortlisted by a panel of international experts and sports and tourism stakeholders, drawn from the public and private sectors, academia and civil society.

As part of the partnership with QNTC, the winning ideas will also be considered for implementation in Qatar, which is gearing up to host the FIFA World Cup 2022.

