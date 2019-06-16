Shafeie reinstated as head of ICCIMA

TEHRAN – The board of representatives of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) selected Gholam-Hossein Shafeie as the head of the chamber for the ninth round of presidency.

Out of the 448 ballots cast, Gholam-Hossein Shafeie, the former head of ICCIMA, defeated Yunes Zhaeleh, to take the helm for the next three and a half years. Shafeie garnered 302 votes while the only other contender Zhaeleh got 140 votes.

Shafeie was elected as the head of ICCIMA in 2016 after the former head Mohsen Jalalpour stepped down on health grounds.

EF/MA