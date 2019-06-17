High schoolers take tragedy of Hiroshima atomic bombing on stage in Tehran

TEHRAN – An Iranian troupe of high school students took a tragedy on the U.S. nuclear attack on the Japanese city of Hiroshima on stage in Tehran on Sunday.

Ahmad Beigi is the director of the play “Japanese Fishermen” written by German writer Wolfgang Weyrauch in 1961 and it will remain on stage at Mashayekhi Hall until July 5.

The play is about a number of Japanese fishermen who enter a city after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, but they can only see the shadows of the dead there.

Ali Cheshmeh, Amin Qasemi, Parsa Qeisar, Amir-Hossein Shahbazi and Amir-Mohammad Tamimi are the main members of the cast for the play translated into Persian by Ahmad Amini.

Photo: A scene from “Japanese Fishermen”, which was staged by Ahmad Beigi at Mashayekhi Hall in Tehran.

