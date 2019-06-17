TPO holding seminar on Iran, Russia trade capacities in food, agriculture

TEHRAN – Iranian Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) is going to hold a seminar on identifying the trade capacities of Iran and Russia in agriculture and food industry today in Tehran, the organization announced.

The seminar is scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the 26th International Exhibition of Food, Food Technology and Agriculture of Iran (Agrofood 2019) which is underway at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

TPO’s Office of Export Coordination of Agricultural Products and Processing Industries is in charge of the event.

A high ranking Russian delegation is visiting Iran to attend the 15th Iran-Russia Joint Economic Committee meeting and the second Iran-North Caucasus trade conference which started on Sunday in Tehran.

Russia also holds a pavilion in this year’s Agrofood exhibition.

