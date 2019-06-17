Jagran festival to hold filmmaker Puran Derakhshandeh retrospective

TEHRAN – The 10th edition of the Jagran Film Festival (JFF) in New Delhi will hold a retrospective of Iranian filmmaker Puran Derakhshandeh on July 19, the organizers announced on Friday.

Derakhshandeh, who is mostly known for her great attention on major social problems in Iranian society, will be in the Indian capital to attend the program, which is a part of the Retrospective of World section of the festival.

A number of Derakhshande’s award-winning movies, including “Hush! Girls Don’t Scream”, “Under the Smokey Roof”, “Eternal Children” and “Wet Dream”, will be reviewed during the festival.

JFF, which is the world’s largest traveling film festival, will begin in Delhi on July 18 and then travels through 18 Indian cities, including Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Patna, Dehradun, Ranchi and Jamshedpur.

The festival will come to an end in Mumbai on September 29.

Photo: Iranian filmmaker Puran Derakhshandeh in an undated photo.

