Shamkhani set to attend international security forum

TEHRAN – Ali Shamkhani, Iran’s secretary of Supreme National Security Council, is set to participate in the 10th international security forum in the Russian city of Ufa on Tuesday.

Shamkhani is scheduled to attend the forum upon the official invitation of his Russian counterpart Nikolay Patrushev, IRNA reported.

High representatives in charge of security issues from around the world are to meet in the southern city of Ufa on June 18-20.

In the two-day forum, the representatives from all five continents will discuss international security issues of common interests.

Talks and bilateral consultations to review joint political, military and security initiatives with some participating countries on the sidelines of the forum, with the aim of managing security challenges and threats are on the agenda of the Iranian security official.

