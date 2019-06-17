Tehran exhibit features personal ornamentations

TEHRAN – Sets of traditional jewelry and personal ornamentations are on show at the headquarters of the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization in Tehran.

The exhibit features some 100 pieces by Shahrzad Aliyari, who is practicing jewelry for over ten years, CHTN reported.

Her works have so far been displaced in 20 national and 10 international exhibitions.

The exhibition will be running through June 19, the report said.

Handicrafts exports from the Islamic Republic reached $289 million in the past Iranian year 1397, showing three percent growth year on year, according to the Organization.

