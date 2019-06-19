‘Iran will proudly pass through sanctions’

TEHRAN- Kaveh Zargaran, the secretary general of the Federation of Iranian Food Association, said the condition created by the sanctions on his country is temporary and Iran will proudly overcome this condition.

He made the remarks in a meeting with a German trade delegation at the place of German-Iranian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK), IRNA reported on Wednesday.

Stressing that the German technology has been always important for Iranian industries and German production lines are highly welcomed in Iran, Zargaran said that Germany would be a top trade partner of Iran if there were no sanction.

He further suggested that Germany defines a proper system for reducing the effect of sanctions on relations between the two countries.

The secretary general of the Federation of Iranian Food Association went on to say that expansion of economic and political relations between Iran and Germany would be an important factor for development of infrastructures in Iran and strengthening demand inside the country which will bring prosperity in short term and favorable economic growth in the long term.

He further emphasized the necessity of attracting technology for renovation of some old industrial sectors inside Iran and said this could be realized through cooperation with the countries, like Germany, that enjoy modern technology.

MA/MA