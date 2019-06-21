Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs” adapted for Tehran stage

TEHRAN – American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino’s 1992 film “Reservoir Dogs” adapted for the stage by Iranian director Mehdi Ashraafi will be performed at Tehran’s Divare Chaharom Theater on Sunday.

“Reservoir Dogs” tells the story of six criminals, who are hired to carry out a robbery. The heist is ambushed by police and the gangs are forced to shoot their way out. At their warehouse rendezvous, the survivors, realizing that they were set up, try to find the traitor in their midst.

Mehdi Afrasteh, Navid Mohsenian, Hamid Jananeh, Hossein Hayati and Kaveh Akbari are the main members of the cast for the play, which will remain on stage until July 11.

Photo: A poster for director Mehdi Ashraafi’s play “Reservoir Dogs”.



