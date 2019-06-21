Zarif: Iran to start second phase of limiting nuclear commitments on July 7

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that Iran will start a second phase of diminishing its undertakings under the 2015 nuclear deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), on July 7.

On May 8, Iran announced a partial withdrawal from some aspects of the pact, saying that the country would no longer adhere to some of the limits on its nuclear activities. It also threatened to step up uranium enrichment if an agreement is not made within 60 days to shield it from the sanctions’ effects.

Behrooz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), announced last Monday that Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium will exceed 300 kilograms by June 27.

Zarif made the remarks in a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Isfahan on Friday.

Cavusoglu had arrived in Isfahan a day earlier, on June 20, for a working visit at the invitation of Zarif.

During their press conference, Zarif said mutual relations are on the right track, adding Cavusoglu’s trip was important to the two countries’ strategic relations and signing of a political cooperation document between their respective foreign ministries.

Following a meeting between the two countries’ delegations earlier this year, Cavusoglu and Zarif also signed a plan meant to strengthen cooperation in bilateral, regional, and international relations during their Friday meeting.

Zarif also said that following a meeting earlier by the two heads of state in Tajikistan, Iran is ready to boost trade with Turkey.

The two foreign ministers also discussed energy, banking, and tourism relations, as well as the current state of affairs in Syria, Yemen, and the Persian Gulf.

