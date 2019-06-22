Over $574m worth of commodities traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- During weekdays ending on June 22, while 660,751 million tons (MT) of commodities worth over $574 million were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), the trading volume and value experienced growth of 27 percent and 43 percent, respectively.

According to the report from IME International Affairs and Public Relations Department, last week, on the domestic and export metal and mineral trading floor of IME, 194,910 MT of various products worth close to $282 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 179,490 MT of steel, 6,900 MT of copper, 3,500 MT of aluminum, 20 MT of molybdenum concentrates, 5,000 MT of iron ore as well as 18 kg of gold bullion were traded by customers.

The report declares that on domestic and export oil and petrochemical trading floors of IME, 231,303 MT of different commodities with the total value of $284 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 64,640 MT of VB feed stock, 74,028 MT of bitumen, 47,069 MT of polymer products, 22,269 MT of chemical products, 180 MT of insulation, 23,000 MT of lube cut oil, 506 MT of base oil as well as 845 MT of sulfur were traded.

Furthermore, 1,278 MT of commodities were traded on the side market of IME.

