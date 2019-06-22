30 hotels being built in East Azarbaijan province

TEHRAN – A total of 30 hotels and apartment hotels are under construction by the private sector across East Azarbaijan to develop the hospitality industry in the northwestern Iranian province.

Of the hotels, four will be 5-star and seven will be 4-star, provincial tourism chief Morteza Abdar said, IRNA reported.

Once the hotels are inaugurated, 2,234 rooms with 4,580 beds will be added to the hospitality sector of East Azarbaijan province, the official said.

Elegant hotels are mainly being constructed in the cities of Jolfa and Tabriz, he said.

Some 28,070 billion rials (about $670 million) will be invested in the projects, which has so far reached an average completion of 65 percent, he said.

Last July, tourism chief Ali-Asghar Mounesan said that 1,700 tourism-associated projects were running across the Islamic Republic.

The number of four- and-five-star hotels which have been launched since 2013 equals to that of from the beginning of hotel-making industry in the country, Mounesan said.

