Iran elected as IMO technical committee’s vice-chair

TEHRAN – Iran Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO)’s representative at the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Mandana Mansourian, has been elected as IMO technical committee’s vice-chairwoman.

As reported by IRIB, Mansourian was appointed to the position during a meeting at IMO's office in London on Thursday, in which she received the highest votes by the attendees.

The Iranian official is the first female vice-chair of the organization’s technical committee.

The Technical Cooperation Committee (TC) oversees IMO's capacity-building program and the implementation of technical cooperation projects for which the organization acts as the executing or cooperating agency.

The Technical Cooperation Committee of IMO has important responsibilities for presenting technical cooperation, especially to developing countries.

The International Maritime Organization, known as the Inter-Governmental Maritime Consultative Organization until 1982, is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating shipping.

Earlier this month, the chairman of the board of Iranian Coastal and Marine Structural Engineering Association (ICOMSEA) Babak Bani-Jamali was also appointed as the new vice-president of the marine engineering committee of the World Association for Waterborne Transport Infrastructure (known as PIANC).

As reported by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization, the decision was made in the 2019 Annual General Assembly of PIANC which was held in Japanese city of Kobe during June 3-7.

PIANC’s mission is to provide expert guidance and technical advice on technical, economic and environmental issues pertaining to waterborne transport infrastructure, including the fields of navigable bodies of water (waterways), such as canals and rivers, as well as ports and marinas.

