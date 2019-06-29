Top Iranian photojournalists honored 

TEHRAN – Winners of the Third Iran Press Photo Awards were honored during a special ceremony at the Iranian Artists Forum on Thursday.

In the News Photo section, Morteza Jaberian of the Mehr News Agency received the award for best photo series. The best single photo award in this category went to Mohsen Bakhshandeh-Zahmatkesh of the Shahr Photo Agency.

Abdollah Heidari from IRNA won the award for best series in the Documentary Photo section. Freelance photographer Ali Nejatbakhsh Esfahani was honored for his single photo in this section.

The award for best photo series in the Sports Photo category was presented to Javid Nikpur who is working for the National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Tasnim News Agency. Mehdi Bolurian from the Fars News Agency won the best single photo award.

A collection by Majid Asgaripur of the Mehr News Agency won the award in the Portrait section. A single portrait by Sajjad Safari of the Iran International Photo Agency also received an award in this section.



The best photo series in the Environment category went to Salman Samdaliri of the Iran Photo Club, and the best single photo award in this section was presented to Abolfazl Nesai from the Hormozgan Photographers Society.

“Star Wars”, a single photo by Saeid Zareian of the Hamshahri Photo Agency, won the audience award.

Veteran photographers Maryam Zandi, Kaveh Kazemi and Seyyed Abbas Mirhashemi were honored for their lifetime achievements.

Photojournalists in six categories are honored at the Iran Press Photo Awards, which is organized by the Iranian Photojournalists Association.

In his short speech, the director of the Iran Press Photo Awards, Amir Narimani, said, “Photojournalism in the world has certain standards but our photographers, unfortunately, ignore them.”

“We noticed this issue when we asked the photographers to send us a number of their unedited photographs,” he added.

The Iranian Photojournalists Association organized courses to teach photojournalists about the standards, he noted.

Photo: Winners pose with the organizers in front of the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran on June 27, 2019 after being honored at the 3rd Iran Press Photo Awards. (Mehr/Mahmud Rahimi)

MMS/YAW