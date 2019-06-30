Iranian publisher to review Sharon Creech’s “Walk Two Moons”

TEHRAN – Cheshmeh Publications, the publisher of the Persian version of American children’s book writer Sharon Creech’s “Walk Two Moons”, announced on Sunday that it will host a group of children for a review session of the book on Tuesday.

The translator of the book, Keyvan Abidi Ashtiani, and Iranian writer and translator Rezvan Khorramian will attend the meeting, which is organized for readers aged between 12 and 17.

“Walk Two Moons” is about Salamanca Tree Hiddle, Sal, a thirteen-year-old girl whose only wish is to be reunited with her missing mother.

The book is written in the first person, revealing the thoughts and feelings of Sal. The novel is a story-within-a-story. During her road trip to Idaho with her eccentric grandparents, Sal tells them about her friend Phoebe Winterbottom and the disappearance of Phoebe’s mother.

In the telling of her story, the tragic events of her own mother’s disappearance and parallels between the situations and reactions of the girls are revealed.

Published in 1994, the book won the 1995 Newbery Medal. It also won the United Kingdom Reading Association Award, and the United Kingdom’s Children’s Book Award. In 1996, it received the WH Smith Mind-Boggling Book Award.

Photo: A poster for a meeting Cheshmeh Publications will hold on July 2 to review American writer Sharon Creech’s novel, “Walk Two Moons”.

