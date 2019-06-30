“I Am a Happy Actress” reviewed at Tehran institute

TEHRAN – Afghan filmmaker Samereh Rezai’s documentary “I Am a Happy Actress” exploring the dreams of two Afghan teenagers of becoming actors was screened at the Baharan Educational Institute in Tehran on Sunday, Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) announced.

Produced at the DEFC in two separate episodes, the documentary narrates the stories of two teenagers named Hakimeh and Sakineh living in a residential suburb near capital Tehran. Despite problems in their families, they dream of becoming actors when they grow up.

“I Am a Happy Actress” was selected as best documentary at the Fourth Afghanistan International Women’s Film Festival – Herat, which was held in Kabul in 2016.

Photo: A scene from “I Am a Happy Actress” by Samereh Rezai.

