“The Pillowman” coming to Tehran theater

TEHRAN – Irish writer Martin McDonagh’s 2003 play “The Pillowman” will go on stage at Tehran’s Shahrzad Theater on July 6.

Actor and director Ali Sarabi will helm the play, which will be performed by Navid Mohammadzadeh, Hamidreza Azarang and Bahram Afshari, a team of public relations announced on Sunday.

“The Pillowman” tells the tale of Katurian, a fiction writer living in a police state, who is interrogated about the gruesome content of his short stories and their similarities to a number of bizarre child murders occurring in his town.

Sarabi and Mohammadzadeh has previously co-starred in the play which was staged by Mohammad Yaqubi and Aida Keikhai at Tehran’s Arasbaran Cultural Center in August and September 2013.

They also performed the play at the 2nd International Festival of Martin McDonagh, which took place in Perm, Russia during October 2016.



“The Pillowman” was also regarded by Siavash Asad, another Iranian director, who merged it with McDonagh’s plays “The Beauty Queen of Leenane” and “A Skull in Connemara” for performances at Tehran’s Paytakht Theater in October 2017.

Photo: A poster for Irish playwright Martin McDonagh’s “The Pillowman”, which will be staged by actor-director Ali Sarabi at Tehran’s Shahrzad Theater on July 6.

