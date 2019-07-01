Springer publishes book by Iranian scholars

TEHRAN – An e-book version of “Quality Confirmation Tests for Power Transformer Insulation Systems”, co-written by Iranian scholars Behruz Vahidi and Ashkan Teimuri, has been recently published by Springer Publications in New York.

The book, which is written in English, focuses on oil-paper insulation included in power transformers, especially for EHV (extra-high voltage, 66kV to 800kV) and UHV (ultra-high voltage, 800 kV and up) transformers.

Vahidi is a professor of electrical engineering at Tehran’s Amirkabir University of Technology and Teimuri is one his students.

Springer is a global academic publisher that publishes books, e-books and peer-reviewed journals in science, humanities, technical and medical since 1842.

Photo: Front cover of “Quality Confirmation Tests for Power Transformer Insulation Systems”

