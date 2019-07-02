General: Iran to firmly respond to any ‘stupid act of aggression’

TEHRAN – Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari, commander of the Army Ground Force, warned on Tuesday that any possible “stupid act of aggression” against the Iranian territory will be dealt with a firm response.

The Army is ready to respond to any stupid act at any scale either in the land, sea, or air, Heydari said, according to IRNA.

If a confrontation occurs with the enemies, the Army will use fully indigenous equipment, tactics and techniques, he added.

The general reiterated that Iran has the capacity to crush any aggressive enemy.

In relevant remarks on Monday, Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, the commander of Khatam ol-Anbia Central Headquarters, said the Iranian armed forces are ready to impose heavy costs on the enemy in case of any aggression.

“As much as we try to prevent a war with our superior intelligence, wisdom and foresight, we are ready to impose heavy costs on the aggressors more than ever and we are agile and will decide and act quickly,” Rashid said.

Tensions between Iran and the United States reached a record high after a U.S. spy drone violated Iran’s airspace and ignored Iran’s warnings before being targeted by the IRGC’s air defense system.

The IRGC said the drone was brought down over Iran’s southern coastal province of Hormozgan.

The Guards, however, spared a second spy plane carrying 35 people.

Rashid warned that in case a war breaks out in the region, its scope and duration cannot be determined by anyone.

“America should have learned from the mistakes of invading Iraq and Afghanistan,” he said, warning Washington against making yet another mistake with regard to the Islamic Republic.

MH/PA