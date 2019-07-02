Iranian writer Ali-Asghar Seyyedabadi nominated for IBBY-iRead award

TEHRAN – Iranian writer Ali-Asghar Seyyedabadi has been nominated for the IBBY-iRead Outstanding Reading Promoter Award, the Children’s Book Council of Iran announced on Tuesday.

The council selects Iran’s nominee for the biennial award, which has been co-established by the iRead Foundation in China and the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY) in Switzerland to honor worldwide the reading promoters who have made an outstanding contribution to children’s reading.

The award is presented to a writer who has shown over at least three years evidence of exploration and practical experience that can be verified and demonstrated with material evidence.

Earlier in August 2018, Seyyedabadi, the writer of acclaimed books such as “Whom Did Aunt Suska Marry?”, “The Wedding of Bijan and Manijeh” and “Rainbow in My Pocket”, was nominated for the 2019 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award.

Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) celebrated Seyyedabadi’s lifetime achievements in children’s literature after being nominated for the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award on February 24, 2019.

In 2011, his “Whom Did Aunt Suska Marry?” was among the titles representing the Middle East in the annual White Ravens Catalogue, which is published by the International Youth Library in Munich.

“Whom Did Aunt Suska Marry?” tells of a ladybug who wishes to marry Mr. Mouse. In the process, she also considers other ways that a lifelong bond could be sealed. The modernization of the transmitted material is made visible through the book’s fascinatingly powerful, vivacious color illustrations and its fresh typography by Alireza Golduzian.

Photo: Ali-Asghar Seyyedabadi attends a ceremony held by the IIDCYA in Tehran on February 24, 2019 to celebrate the writer’s lifetime achievements in children’s literature. (IBNA/Sobhan Farajvan)

