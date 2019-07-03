Durban festival picks “The Underwater Cypress” from Iran 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Mohammad-Ali Bashe-Ahangar’s drama “The Underwater Cypress” about soldiers from the Iranian religious minority who are still listed as missing in action will be screened at the 40th Durban International Film Festival (DIFF) in South Africa, Iran’s Art Bureau announced on Wednesday.

DIFF will open this year on July 18 with “Knuckle City” by celebrated South African director Jahmil X.T. Qubeka.

“Love Runs Out” by Roger Young from the U.S., “Back of the Moon” by Angus Gibson from South Africa, “Cronofobia” by Francesco Rizzi from Switzerland and “Divine Love” by Gabriel Mascaro from Brazil will be screened in the official competition.

A number of documentaries, including “Buddha in Africa” by Nicole Schafer from South Africa, “Anbessa” by Mo Scarpelli from Italy and the U.S., “In My Blood It Runs” by Maya Newell from Australia and “A Haunted Past” by Fatma Riahi from Qatar, have also been selected to compete in the festival, which will end on July 28.

Photo: Actor Babak Hamidian acts in a scene from “The Underwater Cypress” by Mohammad-Ali Bashe-Ahangar.

