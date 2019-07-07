Art houses to screen behind the scenes film on Iranian new wave drama “The Cow”

TEHRAN – A movie featuring behind the scenes views on Iranian new wave film “The Cow” will be screened at the Art and Experience Cinema halls on Wednesday in Tehran, Shiraz and Isfahan.

The screening program has been organized to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the movie directed by Dariush Mehrjui in 1969.

Hall 1 at Tehran’s Charsu Cineplex will screen the movie at 8 pm and critics Hushang Golmakani and Alireza Mahmudi will attend a review session.

Honare Shahre Aftab Cineplex in Shiraz and Isfahan City Center Cineplex will also screen the movie at the same time.

“The Cow”, a forerunner of the Iranian new wave cinema, is about Masht Hassan, who owns the only cow in a remote and desolate village.

While he is away, his cow, whom he treats as his own child, dies. Knowing the relationship between Masht Hassan and his cow, the villagers hastily dispose of the corpse, and when Masht Hassan returns, they tell him that his cow ran away. Devastated by the news, Masht Hassan starts to spend all his time in the barn eating hay and slowly begins to believe that he has become the cow.

The film won the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) Prize of the Venice Film Festival in 1971. It was the first award the Iranian motion picture industry ever received in an international event.

The 34th Fajr International Film Festival screened a restored version of the movie in 2016.

Photo: Ezzatollah Entezami acts in a scene from “The Cow”.

MMS/YAW

