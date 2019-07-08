Puppet show on water shortage on stage in Tehran 

TEHRAN – The puppet show “Water and Others”, centering on the universal problem of water shortage, is currently on stage at Tehran’s City Theater Complex.

Alireza Nasehi is the director of the play, which was acclaimed at the 22nd International Theater Festival for Children and Young Adults in Hamedan.

The story of the play is about Mr. Foot who is seeking water for his flower vase, but the recent years of drought makes him begin a journey.

The puppeteers are Homa Khodajuy, Marjan Namvar-Azad, Farshad Farhadpur, Amir Nadali, Morteza Faraji, Alireza Nasehi and Morteza Hosseini.

Nasehi’s troupe performed the puppet show during the Ishara International Puppet Festival in India in 2016.

The play will be on stage at the complex until July 19 and will go on stage at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) the next month.

Photo: A poster for director Alireza Nasehi’s puppet show “Water and Others”.

