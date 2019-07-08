2,000 pieces of pottery on show at Tehran exhibit

TEHRAN - A vast collection of ceramics and potteries, comprising 2,000 pieces by Iranian crafter Zahra Kavian, is currently on show at the headquarters of the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization in Tehran.

In an interview with CHTN, Kavian, who works as a potter for over ten years, said that the exhibit titled “Golineh” aims to introduce ceramics and earthen products in both practical and decorating techniques.

Golineh is capable to have a word with art lovers of every society, she said, adding that she tries to realize the previously put forwarded idea of “Iranian Home”, an approach that embeds traditional handicrafts in modern homes.

“Iranian Home” made its debut at the 28th National Crafts Exhibition in 2017 to promote Iranian crafts through presentation of their usefulness in practice.

