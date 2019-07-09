Unraveling the secret deal between Britain and Bolton 

TEHRAN - Informed sources have recently announced that John Bolton, the American national security advisor has promised the top leaders in London to help them in Brexit by putting Brussels under pressure. Apparently, Bolton has made the offer in exchange for London’s recent activities such as seizing the Iranian oil tanker Grace 1.

Recently, Bolton has taken an extremely hostile approach toward the Islamic Republic of Iran. Bolton praised Britain's "illegal" seizure of the Iranian supertanker in the Strait of Gibraltar and called for putting more pressures on Iran. Furthermore, he openly interfered with the International Atomic Energy Agency and said the agency should reduce Iran’s nuclear exemptions.

But, what is the secret behind the hyperactivity of U.S. National Security Advisor? Obviously, Bolton who is tackling internal pressures that want him to resign from power, has decided to have a more active presence in U.S. local media so that his possible forced resignation comes about with a greater cost. Another important thing here is why London is supporting Bolton?

Over the last couple of weeks, the British top officials have been aware that Trump and the traditional republicans are lobbying about removing Bolton or even Mike Pompeo, U.S. secretary of state, from the office, but with seizing the Iranian oil tanker, that was planned at least two weeks ago, Britain seems to be giving artificial respiration to Bolton and other hardliners in Donald Trump’s cabinet.

Obviously, London’s new move against Iran was preplanned and organized in cooperation with the New Conservatives in order to revive Bolton’s lost power in the White House. Yet, the question is what Britain receives in return for supporting Bolton.

Some experts believe that John Bolton has promised British top leaders to help them in Brexit and put pressure on Brussels in favor of London. This plan of Britain was completely obvious in the recent statement of Boris Johnson, British former Secretary of State who is among the top candidates for becoming the next Prime Minister. In his statements, Johnson announced that if he becomes the Prime Minister he will immediately leave the European Union without any conditions.

