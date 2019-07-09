Five died of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever since March 

TEHRAN- Since the beginning of the current [Iranian calendar] year (March 21), 54 people have been diagnosed with Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever and five of them lost their lives, said Behzad Amiri, head of zoonotic diseases department at the ministry of health.

According to Amiri, over the last year, 84 cases of the disease were detected and eight people died of it, ISNA reported on Tuesday.

Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever was first spotted in Iran in [calendar] year 1387 (March 2008- March 2009); ever since, 1424 people have been diagnosed with the disease and 190 of them have died, said Amiri.

Sistan-Baluchestan, Khorasan Razavi, Kerman, Isfahan, Fars and Mazandaran are the provinces that have the highest rate of the disease, respectively, said Amiri.

Over the last 20 years, 851 cases of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever have been reported in Sistan-Baluchestan province alone, he added.

Amiri noted the disease incidence is especially high over warm seasons because the ticks become more active.

Sistan-Baluchestan, Khorasan Razavi, Kerman, Isfahan, Fars and Mazandaran are the provinces that have the highest rate of the disease, respectively.

“The disease is mainly transmitted through infected meat; so it is vital that the Veterinary Organization closely examine the livestock that are going to be consumed; moreover, people should be careful not to buy contaminated meat,” he added.

“Our top priority is teaching the personnel of slaughterhouses to prevent the spread of the disease. For example, workers need to maintain their personal hygiene; they also must ensure that all animals that are suspected with having an infection are put in quarantine.”

According to health ministry, annually, some 100 to 150 cases of Crimean-Congo fever are reported in Iran.

According to World Health Organization, the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus causes severe viral hemorrhagic fever outbreaks.

CCHF outbreaks have a case fatality rate of up to 40%.

The virus is primarily transmitted to people from ticks and livestock animals. Human-to-human transmission can occur resulting from close contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected persons.

SJ/MG