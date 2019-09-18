Crimean-Congo fever claims 10 lives in Iran

TEHRAN – At least 10 persons have died of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in the country since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21), Mohammad-Mehdi Gooya, an official with the Ministry of Health has announced.

The highest rate of death toll was reported in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, said Gooya.

He went on to say that 106 people have been diagnosed with the disease but survived death undergoing treatment, IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

The disease also put 10 individuals to death, last year, according to Fars news agency.

Behzad Amiri, head of zoonotic diseases department at the ministry of health said in July that over the last 20 years, 851 cases of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever have been reported in Sistan-Baluchestan province alone.

Mohammad Nabavi, deputy director for communicable diseases department of the Ministry of Health said that some 10 percent of the people who are diagnosed with Crimean-Congo fever and receive proper medical care may die, while this number increases to 50 percent for the people who do not get any treatments.

According to Health Ministry, some 100 to 150 cases of Crimean-Congo fever are annually reported in Iran.

According to World Health Organization, the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus causes severe viral hemorrhagic fever outbreaks. CCHF outbreaks have a case fatality rate of up to 40%.

The virus is primarily transmitted to people from ticks and livestock animals. Human-to-human transmission can occur resulting from close contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected persons.

