Iran beat Ireland at 2019 IFCPF World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran emerged victorious over Republic of Ireland in the 2019 International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football (IFCPF) World Cup in Sevilla, Spain on Wednesday.

The Iranian team defeated Ireland 4-1 at the Ciudad Deportiva Sevilla FC Cisneros Palacios in Group B.

Both teams remain in contention for the quarterfinals.

Rasoul Atashafrouz scored four goals for the Iranian team, while Dillon Sheridan scored the only goal for Ireland.

Iran, who started the competition with a 3-2 defeat to the U.S., will face Finland on Friday.

The 2019 IFCPF World Cup features 16 of the world’s top Para 7-a-side teams that qualified through IFCPF Regional Championships and the IFCPF rankings.

Ukraine enter the tournament as reigning world champions after winning the 2017 IFCPF World Championships.

The Nations

Group A: Japan, Germany, England, Brazil

Group B: Ireland, Iran, Finland, the U.S.

Group C: Ukraine, Spain, Australia, Argentina

Group D: Thailand, Russia, Netherlands, Canada