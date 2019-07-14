Brazil emerge victorious over Iran at 2019 IFCPF World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran failed to book a place in the 2019 International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football (IFCPF) World Cup semifinals after losing to Brazil 2-1 on Sunday.

Iran will meet the Netherlands in the 5th-8th classification side on Tuesday.

The 2019 IFCPF World Cup features 16 of the world’s top Para 7-a-side teams that qualified through IFCPF Regional Championships and the IFCPF rankings.

Ukraine enter the tournament as reigning world champions after winning the 2017 IFCPF World Championships.