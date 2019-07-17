Iran defeat Netherlands at 2019 IFCPF World Cup

July 17, 2019

TEHRAN – Iran beat the Netherlands in the 2019 International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football (IFCPF) World Cup.

In the 5th-8th place classification, Iran defeated the Netherlands 6-0 and will meet the U.S. on Friday for fifth place.

Iran had previously lost to the American team 3-2 in Group stage.

The 2019 IFCPF World Cup features 16 of the world’s top Para 7-a-side teams that qualified through IFCPF Regional Championships and the IFCPF rankings.

Ukraine enter the tournament as reigning world champions after winning the 2017 IFCPF World Championships. 

