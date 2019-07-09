Iran fall short against U.S. at 2019 IFCPF World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran suffered a late loss against the U.S. in the 2019 IFCPF World Cup opener in Sevilla, Spain.

The Paralympic silver medalists lost to the U.S. 3-2 at the Ciudad Deportiva Sevilla FC Cisneros Palacios in Sevilla late Monday.

The Persians jumped to an early lead when Rasul Atashafrouz was on target in the 8th minute. Iran doubled their lead five minutes later when Shahab Rahimikandoleh’s shot from 25 yards deflected off a defender and in.

Nick Mayhugh pulled a goal back in the 21st minute and Seth Jahn equalized the match in the 53rd minute.

The U.S. then finished the comeback in the last minute of regulation, with Mayhugh going on a half-field solo run down the right flank before ripping a low shot inside the far post for the game-winner.



Iran created several chances to equalize the match but Chris Boyle made three incredible saves in the dying minutes to preserve the 3-2 U.S. victory.



In another Group B match, Ireland humiliated Finland 10-0.

Iran will face Ireland on Wednesday, while the U.S. meet Finland.