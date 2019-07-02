Iran fly to Spain for 2019 IFCPF World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran 7-a-Side National Team left Tehran on Tuesday to participate at the 2019 IFCPF World Cup.

The competition will be held in Sevilla, Spain from July 4-20.

Iran, runners-up at the 2017 World Championships, have been drawn in Group B along with the U.S., Finland and Ireland.

The Persian will start the campaign with a match against the U.S. on July 8.

The 2019 IFCPF World Cup features 16 of the world’s top Para 7-a-side teams that qualified through IFCPF Regional Championships and the IFCPF rankings.

Ukraine enter the tournament as reigning world champions after winning the 2017 IFCPF World Championships.

The Nations

Group A: Japan, Germany, England, Brazil

Group B: Ireland, Iran, Finland, the U.S.

Group C: Ukraine, Spain, Australia, Argentina

Group D: Thailand, Russia, Netherlands, Canada