Iran into 2019 IFCPF World Cup quarters

  1. Sports
July 13, 2019

TEHRAN – Iran booked a place in quarterfinals round of the 2019 International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football (IFCPF) World Cup in Sevilla, Spain on Friday.

The Iranian team defeated Finland 12-0 at the Ciudad Deportiva Sevilla FC Cisneros Palacios in Group B.

Iran started the campaign with a 3-2 loss against the U.S., then defeated Republic of Ireland 4-1.

Iran will meet Brazil on Sunday in quarterfinal while the group winners the U.S. face England.

The 2019 IFCPF World Cup features 16 of the world’s top Para 7-a-side teams that qualified through IFCPF Regional Championships and the IFCPF rankings.

Ukraine enter the tournament as reigning world champions after winning the 2017 IFCPF World Championships.  

Related News

Tags

Leave a Comment

5 + 10 =