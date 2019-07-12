Iran into 2019 IFCPF World Cup quarters

TEHRAN – Iran booked a place in quarterfinals round of the 2019 International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football (IFCPF) World Cup in Sevilla, Spain on Friday.

The Iranian team defeated Finland 12-0 at the Ciudad Deportiva Sevilla FC Cisneros Palacios in Group B.

Iran started the campaign with a 3-2 loss against the U.S., then defeated Republic of Ireland 4-1.

Iran will meet Brazil on Sunday in quarterfinal while the group winners the U.S. face England.

The 2019 IFCPF World Cup features 16 of the world’s top Para 7-a-side teams that qualified through IFCPF Regional Championships and the IFCPF rankings.

Ukraine enter the tournament as reigning world champions after winning the 2017 IFCPF World Championships.