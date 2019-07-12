Iran will give crushing response to any aggressor: defense minister

TEHRAN - Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Friday that Iran will give a firm and crushing response to any aggressor.

“Any enemy who seeks to aggress against Iran at any level will face a firm and crushing response,” General Hatami asserted.

His remarks came as a response to comments by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at an Israeli air force base on Tuesday in which he said Iran is within range of Israeli air strikes.

Standing in front of an F-35 stealth fighter, Netanyahu said these planes can reach every place in the Middle East, including Iran and, certainly, Syria.

Hatami said Netanyahu’s threats are clear violation of the UN Charter.

He urged the international bodies to respond to such “dangerous remarks”.

According to Fars news agency, Barry Grossman, an international lawyer and peace activist, said on Wednesday that Netanyahu’s threat to use F-35 warplanes against Iran is funny because it is beyond Israel’s capability.

NA/PA