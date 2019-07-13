Successful Iranian Entrepreneurs You Should Know About

There are many people who have had a great influence on Iran’s startup ecosystem since the early days of its inception. Here are 5 successful Iranian entrepreneurs that you should know about.

Of course, there are many successful entrepreneurs in Iran, but we handpicked the most interesting ones and we have selected 5 of them for you to get to know them:

1. Mohammad Javad Shakouri Moghadam

He is the CEO of “Aparat” Iran’s most famous video sharing website. At the age of 16, he was introduced to the programming world and worked part time with Iran System Company. He is also the founder of other major Iranian websites such as “Cloob” which is the most popular social networking website in Iran.

2. Hamid and Saeed Mohammadi

Mohammadi brothers were born in Tehran in the summer of 1978 in Abuzar neighborhood of Tehran and in a large family of 11 kids. They are the founders of “Digikala” the biggest e-commerce startup in Iran. They started this project after they had an unpleasant experience when they tried to buy a digital camera, after which they used $10,000 of their own savings to start the company.

3. Nazanin Daneshvar



She received her Master’s degree in Information Technologies from Tehran Polytechnic University. She then moved to Germany and got a job there. She returned to Iran a few years later and was inspired to create a grocery delivery service. She is the founder and CEO of “Takhfifan”, one of the major online group buying websites in Iran.

4. Bijan Zamani

Bijan Zamani was born in 1989 in Iran and continued his education in London, United Kingdom since the age of 14. He is a computer programmer and a medical doctor who founded “MihanPezeshk” the first online medical care appointment booking and consultant service in Iran in 2011. It is used by more than 2,000,000 people per month and covers 25 out of 31 provinces in Iran. He has won and nominated for awards in Iran Web and Mobile Festival.

5. Hessam Armandehi

He was born in Tehran in 1985 and graduated from Tehran University of Technology with a degree in computer engineering from Sharif University of Technology. Later he went to Sweden to pursue studies in his field of study in 2010. He founded “Divar” the biggest classified ads platform in Iran.