Tehran bookstores offer Cesar Aira’s “Dinner” 

TEHRAN – Argentine writer Cesar Aira’s book “Dinner” has recently been published by Cheshmeh Publications in Tehran.

Translated by Vandad Jalili, the 2006 book is about an unnamed bachelor in his sixties who finds himself bankrupt, depressed and living with his judgmental mother.

One Saturday night, the man and his mother are invited to dinner by a wealthy friend, who regales them with stories of his travels. Anxious to show off his valuable antiques, the host shows his guests old windup toys and takes them to admire an enormous doll.

Returning home, the narrator decides to watch TV. He lands on a channel showing a young woman and her cameraman chasing adventure late at night, reporting about the dead rising from their graves, leaving the cemetery, and sucking the blood of the living, all of which is somehow reminiscent of the dinner party.



Aira’s books “The Literary Conference” and “Shantytown” have previously been translated into Persian by Jalili and published by the same publisher.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of “Dinner” by Argentine writer Cesar Aira.

