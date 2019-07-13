‘Tehran industrial, population capacity saturated’

TEHRAN – The metropolis of Tehran has reached a level of saturation in terms of irregular expansion and establishment of industrial units as well as increased population, Masoud Zandi, head of the national center for air quality and climate change affiliated with the Department of Environment, has said.

This is while, Mohammad Emami, deputy governor general of Tehran, a week earlier said that due to the necessity of expanding industries in order to boost production and employment in the capital, it is necessary to amend the law on prohibition of the establishment of industries within 120 km distance of Tehran.

Zandi rejected the claim and said that demographic and industrial density in Tehran is no like any other city in the country, therefore, the law was approved to prevent the congestion of industrial units in the capital.

Some 70 percent of Tehran’s population has exceeded the standard capacity. In other words, the capital can provide decent living conditions for only 2.3 million of its residents.

So, it cannot be changed and requires several related devices to consent on reviewing the law, he added, noting, if such a law is to be removed, it must be coordinated with the Department of Environment (DOE) and other relevant organizations.

However, the law on 120-kilometer limit for the establishment of industries in Tehran is approved by the government, and if a change is to be made, it should be raised in the government, he also highlighted.

Referring to the DOE trying to avoid gathering of polluting units around Tehran, he stated that if the law is to be amended, it should merely be for some industrial units that use modern technologies to control their emission.

Currently, Tehran’s population has exceeded the appropriate level, as well as industrialization, so, efforts should be made to avoid further congestion, he concluded.

According to a survey conducted by Iran Urban Economics Scientific Association in 2017, some 70 percent of Tehran’s population has exceeded the standard capacity. In other words, the capital can provide decent living conditions for only 2.3 million of its residents.

According to worldpopulationreview.com, the population of Tehran has been steadily growing over the last few decades and is now over 9 million. There is an estimated number of nearly 8.5 million in the middle of 2014. Some 8.3 million people of Tehran make their homes in the 1,700 square kilometers in the sprawling urban city. The city is very densely populated, with an average of 1.6 people per room in the houses across the city - and 11,800 residents per square kilometer.

Meanwhile, according to some reports people of Tehran can reach up to more than 14 million during daytime hours.

FB/MG