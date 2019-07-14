Iran capture freestyle team title in Junior Asian Wrestling C'ships

TEHRAN - After winning the Greco-Roman team title on Wednesday, Iran captured the freestyle team title on the final day of the Junior Asian Championships in Chon Buri, Thailand on Saturday.

For the second straight day, Iran won three gold medals in freestyle, bringing the gold-medal haul to six over the two-day freestyle competition.

Iran finished with 201 points, 55 points ahead of runner-up Japan. India finished third in the team standings with 129 points.

Iran's gold medalists on Sunday were Mahdi SHIRAZI (61kg), Ali Reza ABDOLLAHI (92kg) and Amir ZARE (125kg).

Iran’s Mohmmadsadegh FIROUZPOUR (70kg), Abdollah SHEIKHAZAMI (79kg) and Alireza REKABI had already won three gold medals in the first day.

RESULTS

Final Freestyle Team Scores

GOLD - Iran (201 points)

SILVER - Japan (146 points)

BRONZE - India (129 points)

Fourth - Kazakhstan (111 points)

Fifth - Korea (111 points)

57kg

GOLD - Yuto TAKESHITA (JPN) df. Vijay Bajirao PATIL (IND), 7-4

BRONZE - Hyeonsu CHO (KOR) df. Narankhuu NARMANDAKH (MGL), 14-4

BRONZE - Taiyrbek ZHUMASHBEK UULU (KGZ) df. Abzal OKENOV (KAZ), 6 - 2

61kg

GOLD - Mahdi SHIRAZI (IRI) df. Nodir RAKHIMOV (UZB), 6-0

BRONZE - Ikromzhon KHADZHIMURODOV (KGZ) df. Kodai OGAWA (JPN), 8-4

BRONZE - Adil OSPANOV (KAZ) df. Putawan SENAWAT (THA), 10-0

65kg

GOLD - Syrbaz TALGAT (KAZ) df. Alireza ASHKIVAR (IRI), 4-4

BRONZE - Bobur ISLOMOV (UZB) df. Sunny SUNNY (IND), 5-4

BRONZE - Taiki TSUTSUMI (JPN) df. Injong HWANG (KOR), 8-1

70kg

GOLD - Mohmmadsadegh FIROUZPOURBANDPEI (IRI) df. Sangho HAN (KOR), 10-1

BRONZE - Ayumu SUZUKI (JPN) df. Vishal KALIRAMANA (IND), 6-3

BRONZE - Mirkamol BESHIMOV (UZB) df. Parinya CHAMNANJAN (THA), FALL

74kg

GOLD - Parveen MALIK (IND) df. Tu AHEIYOU (CHN), 4-2

BRONZE - Yu FUJITA (JPN) df. Jinwoo MOON (KOR), 11-0

BRONZE - Amirhossein KAVOUSI (IRI) df. Bayarsaikhan TSEDENBALJIR (MGL), 11-0

79kg

GOLD - Abdollah SHEIKHAZAMI (IRI) df. Tanggesi TANGGESI (CHN), 10-0

BRONZE - Sandeep Singh MANN (IND) df. Tilek KABYKENOV (KAZ), 13-8

BRONZE - Shoto KANEKO (JPN) df. Daehyun NAM (KOR), INJURY

86kg

GOLD - Tatsuya SHIRAI (JPN) df. Baisal KUBATOV (KGZ), 2-1

BRONZE - Govind KUMAR (IND) df. Seyedabolfazl HASHEMIJOUYBARI (IRI), 8-4

BRONZE - Jeongwoo PARK (KOR) df. Teng ZHAO (CHN), 3-0

92kg

GOLD - Ali Reza ABDOLLAHI (IRI) df. Ajiniyaz SAPARNIYAZOV (UZB), 10-0

BRONZE - Haksu BAN (KOR) df. Enkh Orgil BEEJIN (MGL), 4-2

BRONZE - Symbat SULAIMANOV (KGZ) df. Bekzat URKIMBAY (KAZ), FALL

97kg

GOLD - Alireza REKABI (IRI) df. Zyyamuhammet SAPAROV (TKM), 10-0

BRONZE - Akash ANTIL (IND) df. Reheman RUSIDANMU (CHN), 12-2

BRONZE - Arslanbek TURDUBEKOV (KGZ) df. Haroon ABID (PAK), 12-1

125kg

GOLD - Amir ZARE (IRI) df. Buheeerdun BUHEEERDUN (CHN), 11-1

BRONZE - Vishal VISHAL (IND) df. Gan Erdene SODBILEG (MGL), 7-0

BRONZE - Bakdaulet OSSERBAY (KAZ) df. Shogo MUTO (JPN), 10-0