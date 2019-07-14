Can a desert plant help treat Endometriosis? 

TEHRAN- A new study has investigated the effects of Escanbil, a desert plant, in treating Endometriosis, Royan Research Institute reported.

Endometriosis is a chronic, gynecological condition where tissue from the uterus (endometrium) begins to grow outside of the uterus. This causes lesions or nodules which can lead to intense pain (particularly during menstruation) and infertility.

Escanbil has been used in traditional medicine for years. The locals used it for treating abnormally heavy or prolonged menstruation and menstrual cramps. The traditional medicine also advise it for treating infertility.

The research was carried out by a cooperation of researchers in Royan Institute, Tehran University of Medical Science, Tarbiat Modares University and the Department of Experimental and Clinical Pharmacology of Saarland University in Germany.

The study suggested that Escanbil extracts may help treat endometriotic lesions as the plant contains bioactive chemical components that could inhibit multiple processes, such as angiogenesis, inflammation and invasive tissue growth.

Over the research, first an endometriotic lesion was induced on lab mice; then the mice received extract of 50?mg/kg Escanbil total extract over 4 weeks.

The researchers then examined the growth, cyst formation, vascularization and immune cell infiltration of the lesions.

The results showed that the Escanbil extracts significantly inhibited the growth and cyst formation of developing endometriotic lesions. This was associated with a reduced vascularization, cell proliferation and immune cell infiltration.

In conclusion, it was revealed that Escanbil extracts can target fundamental processes in development of endometriosis, so they can have beneficial effects in treatment of the diseases.

According to Medical News Today, Endometriosis affects between 6 and 10 percent of women of reproductive age worldwide.

The condition appears to be present in a developing fetus, but estrogen levels during puberty are thought to trigger the symptoms.

Most women go undiagnosed, and in the U.S. it can take around 10 years to receive a diagnosis.

Allergies, asthma, chemical sensitivities, autoimmune diseases, chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, breast cancer, and ovarian cancer are linked to women and families with endometriosis.

