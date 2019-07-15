Five actors to receive lifetime achievement honors at Shahr festival

TEHRAN – Iranian actors Ali Nasirian, Dariush Asadzadeh, Masud Rayegan, Roya Teimurian and Parvaneh Masumi will be honored with lifetime achievement awards at the 7th Shahr International Film Festival, Hashem Mirzakhani, the director of the festival, said in a press conference in Tehran on Monday.

Nasirian started his career with Dariush Mehrjui’s 1969 cult film “The Cow”. He has also collaborated in numerous acclaimed cinema, TV and theater productions.

95-year-old Asadzadeh has played in over 100 movies and TV series, including “The Green House” co-directed by Bijan Birang and Masud Rassam, “The Spouse” by Mehdi Fakhimzadeh and “Samandun” by Nasser Hashemi.

Rayegan is famous for his brilliant acting in director Reza Mirkarimi’s 2005 drama “So Close, So Far”, which brought him a nomination for best actor award at the 23rd Fajr International Film Festival.

Teimurian has staged remarkable performances in plays such as “Les Misérables” by Behruz Gharibpur, “Hera” by Nasrollah Qaderi, “Inspector” by Alireza Kushk-Jalali, and “The House of Bernarda Alba” by Ali Rafiei.

Her roles in TV series such as “Rana” by Davud Mirbaqeri, “The Tenth Night” by Hassan Fat’hi, and “Edge of Darkness” by Saeid Soltani are also worth mentioning.

Masumi has collaborated with prominent Iranian director Bahram Beizai in “Downpour” in 1972 and “The Stranger and the Fog” in 1974.

Her roles in TV series such as “Imam Ali (AS)” by Davud Mirbaqeri and “Prophet Josef (AS)” by Farajollah Salahshur are among her noteworthy credits.

The organizers also plan to pay tribute to legendary actor Jamshid Mashayekhi during the opening ceremony of the event, which will be held in Tehran on Wednesday.

Mashayekhi, who starred in such acclaimed movies as “Kamalolmolk” and “Chrysanthemum”, died on April 2 at the age of 85.

Over sixty films from different countries, including Iran, England, Japan, Poland, France, Russia, Norway and the U.S., will go on screen in various sections of the festival.

A jury composed of filmmakers Jordan Hollander from the U.S., Abbas Yousefi from Syria and Puran Derakhshandeh and Peyman Maadi from Iran will judge the movies in the official competition.

An exhibition of photos and paintings by 50 artists will also be held on the sidelines of the festival, which will run until July 22 with the motto of “Responsible Citizen, Healthy City”.

The festival is organized every year under the auspices of Tasvire Shahr Institute at the Art and Cultural Organization of the Tehran Municipality.

Photo: Pictures of the actors, which will be honored for their lifetime achievements during the 7th Shahr International Film Festival, are on display during a press conference at Tehran’s Mellat Cineplex on July 15, 2019.

ABU/MMS/YAW