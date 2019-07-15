Iran’s “Beloved” wins awards at Italian Sole Luna Doc Film Festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Yasser Talebi’s acclaimed movie “Beloved” has won two awards at the Sole Luna Doc Film Festival in Palermo, Italy, the organizers have announced.

The film received the best photography award and the High School Students Award in the Journey Section.

The film is about an 82-year-old woman who prefers a hard, solitary herder’s existence with her cows to a more comfortable life among people.

“The jury of the festival found the relationship between the character and the camera in ‘Beloved’ to be particularly moving that spoke to the narrative of both isolation, strength and beauty,” the organizers said in a statement.

“Island of the Hungry Ghosts” by Gabrielle Brady from Russia was selected as best documentary and Marlene Rabaud from Congo was picked as best director for her film “Congo Lucha”.

The Sole Luna Doc Film Festival was held from July 7 to 13.

Photo: A scene from Iranian director Yasser Talebi’s documentary “Beloved”.

