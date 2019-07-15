2 metro stations in Tehran to become operational

TEHRAN – Two subway stations in line 7 of Tehran underground transport system will become operational by the end of the next Iranian calendar month (August 22), Ali Emam, the CEO of Tehran Urban & Suburban Railway Operation Company, has said.

Subway line 7 is 22 kilometers long. With 23 stations the line also connects southeastern Tehran to northwestern parts of the city. The subway line was first partially opened in June 2017 but was closed due to safety issues in November 2017. Tehran subway line 7 was partially reopened in mid-July with 5 stations stretching over 6 kilometers.

Over the next month, two more stations in line 7 stretching to 8.5 kilometers will come on stream, he stated, YJC reported on Monday.

Tehran subway system consists of five operational lines, stretching to 170 kilometers, and the lines 6 and 7 are partially opened. The lines link south to north, east to west and are

gradually covering more neighborhoods. By completing the two aforementioned lines 70 kilometers will be added to the current railways.

