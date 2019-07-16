Iranian sport startups network unveiled

TEHRAN – The Iranian sports startups network was unveiled during a ceremony at the Pardis technology park on Sunday.

Launching the network jointly by the National Technomart and the Sport for All Federation is the first step toward promoting knowledge-based sports and activities, the Pardis technology park website reported.

The network aims to develop the market for sports equipment and meet the technological needs of sports ecosystem.

The Ministry of Sports and Youth is ready to find a market for startups active in the field of sport, said Abdolhamid Ahmadi, an official with the ministry.

The Pardis technology park is ready to launch sport accelerator centers with the cooperation of the private sector, said Akbar Qanbarpour, an official with the technology park.

Sports startups should continue their way with consistency and hope, he added.

